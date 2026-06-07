American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.6364.

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Several research firms have issued reports on AHR. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered American Healthcare REIT from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on American Healthcare REIT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Healthcare REIT news, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $96,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 55,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,681,518.40. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Healthcare REIT

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AHR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 2,984.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,161,549 shares of the company's stock valued at $289,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961,767 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,403,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 354.0% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,153,129 shares of the company's stock valued at $101,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,850 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,557,850 shares of the company's stock valued at $120,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,974,195 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,175,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company's stock.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

Shares of American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $47.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. American Healthcare REIT has a 12 month low of $34.72 and a 12 month high of $54.67. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $49.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.32.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). American Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $650.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $667.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. American Healthcare REIT's revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.090 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Healthcare REIT will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. American Healthcare REIT's payout ratio is 172.41%.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

American Healthcare REIT, Inc NYSE: AHR was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare‐related properties across the United States. The company's portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long‐term net lease or triple‐net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high‐growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

Further Reading

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