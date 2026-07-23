American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.1798 per share and revenue of $466.4280 million for the quarter. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET.

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American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $472.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $470.62 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 25.27%.American Homes 4 Rent's revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:AMH opened at $33.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.24. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $36.83. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. American Homes 4 Rent's dividend payout ratio is 107.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 2,041 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.53 per share, for a total transaction of $48,024.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,010. This trade represents a 13.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,024 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Homes 4 Rent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,819 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, M&G PLC raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. M&G PLC now owns 6,893 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMH. Raymond James Financial raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $36.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today's renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

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