American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.9412.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $32.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day moving average of $30.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.82. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.01.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $472.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.62 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 25.27%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. American Homes 4 Rent's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.32%.

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,571 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 43,517 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,044,408. This represents a 3.75% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Goldberg acquired 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.30 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 36,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,983.90. This represents a 5.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders purchased 6,771 shares of company stock valued at $183,684. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1,103.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,047 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 11,963 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,819 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,558 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company's stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today's renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

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