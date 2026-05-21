American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target Raised to $32.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "sector perform" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Scotiabank's price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.14% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $33.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Analysis on American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

AMH stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $32.05. 606,395 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,998,610. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $38.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.88 and a 200-day moving average of $30.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $472.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,571 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,704.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 43,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,408. This trade represents a 3.75% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Goldberg purchased 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.30 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 36,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,983.90. The trade was a 5.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,771 shares of company stock worth $300,708. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth $710,672,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3,526.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,599,850 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $147,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472,998 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,937,398 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $528,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126,434 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1,299.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,624 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $99,915,000 after buying an additional 2,890,263 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 4,850,171 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $155,690,000 after buying an additional 2,477,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company's stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today's renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Homes 4 Rent, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Homes 4 Rent wasn't on the list.

While American Homes 4 Rent currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here