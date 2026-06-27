American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Raised to Strong-Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.50 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $36.08.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMH

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 2.3%

NYSE AMH opened at $34.05 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $31.97 and its 200 day moving average is $30.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $36.86.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $472.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $470.62 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 25.27%.The business's revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 2,041 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.53 per share, with a total value of $48,024.73. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,010. This trade represents a 13.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,024. Insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 10,728.6% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 758 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 802 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 827 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today's renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

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