AST SpaceMobile Just Nailed a Major Launch—So Why Is the Stock Crashing?

The massive rotation out of semiconductor stocks this week has reverberated throughout the tech sector, with the selloff negatively impacting everything from the Magnificent Seven to hardware—and space stocks are no exception.

However, while Elon Musk’s SpaceX NASDAQ: SPCX has grabbed headlines by falling nearly 16% from its post-IPO high, losses for space-based direct-to-device (D2D) cellular broadband competitor AST SpaceMobile NASDAQ: ASTS have made holding SPCX look like a walk in the park.

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Despite the successful launch of its three newest BlueBird satellites last week, AST SpaceMobile’s stock continues its freefall. The Midland, Texas-based company has seen its shares lose more than 15% over the past five trading sessions, more than 39% over the past month, and around 45% from ASTS’s year-to-date (YTD) and all-time high (ATH) on May 28.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) Price Chart for Friday, June, 26, 2026

For investors, the tension is clear: AST SpaceMobile’s latest launch was a technical win, but the market is still focused on volatility, capital intensity, insider selling, and the speed at which the company can turn satellite deployments into commercial revenue.

AST SpaceMobile Successfully Deploys BlueBird 8, 9, and 10 Satellites

AST SpaceMobile Today ASTS AST SpaceMobile $72.57 +6.95 (+10.59%) 52-Week Range $36.08 ▼ $133.86 Price Target $85.09 Add to Watchlist

Earlier in June, the market was keeping an eye on June 17 when AST SpaceMobile’s next three low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites—BlueBirds 8, 9, and 10—were scheduled for deployment upon SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket.

The hope was that, in the wake of the BlueBird 7’s Blue Origin mishap, the addition of three satellites to the constellation would serve as a boon for shares of ASTS, putting the company back on track to meet its goal of having about 45 LEO satellites in orbit by the end of 2026.

In part, that materialized. BlueBirds 8, 9, and 10 were successfully deployed from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and will immediately begin providing D2D commercial and government services.

In a recent press release, founder and CEO Abel Avellan said that “BlueBirds 8, 9, and 10 represent the continued execution of a vision once considered impossible: space-based cellular broadband to everyone, everywhere.”

He added that AST SpaceMobile’s technology is designed to connect directly to everyday smartphones, positioning the company’s satellite network as a potential shift in how mobile broadband reaches underserved and hard-to-cover areas.

ASTS gained nearly 4% last Wednesday as investors turned the page. But optimism alone was not enough to keep the stock afloat. The stock gapped down by more than 10% the following day, with losses mounting ever since.

Why AST SpaceMobile’s Stock Keeps Getting Punished

There are several reasons ASTS has entered a severe correction, chief among them being that investors have shown very little trust in highly volatile tech names. AST SpaceMobile’s beta currently stands at 2.70, meaning it’s 2.7x more turbulent than the S&P 500.

That volatility has been on full display in 2026. From Jan. 2 to its then-YTD high on Jan. 29, the stock gained more than 46%. An ensuing correction saw ASTS lose more than 35% before bottoming on Feb. 27. By March 4, shares had regained nearly 33% on the back of a positive Q4 2025 earnings report before losing another 30% by March 30.

The start of Q2 brought more of the same. A gain of 34% by April 13 was followed by a nearly 35% loss en route to its YTD low on May 5. Then shares ran up 108%, reaching their ATH on May 28 before the current selloff drove them back down to Earth.

But that volatility is borne of multiple factors. AST SpaceMobile’s offering of $1 billion in convertible senior notes—which come due in 2036—was one. The announcement, which was disclosed in a Form 8-K filing in mid-February, soured investor sentiment. It also led to speculation that the capital-intensive nature of its fundamental business is cause for concern moving forward.

SpaceX’s public debut didn’t help, either. As retail investors clamored for shares ahead of SPCX’s June 12 IPO, other—and notably smaller—companies operating in the space economy saw their shares vacated in favor of the newly public industry leader.

Insider selling hasn’t helped support the stock, either. Over the past 12 months, insiders have dumped more than $451 million in shares, compared to just over $187,000 in shares purchased. On June 5 alone, chief technology officer Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares valued at $3,854,800.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Forecast Today 12-Month Stock Price Forecast:

$85.09

24.73% Upside Reduce

Based on 10 Analyst Ratings Current Price $68.22 High Forecast $108.00 Average Forecast $85.09 Low Forecast $45.60 AST SpaceMobile Stock Forecast Details

Meanwhile, analyst downgrades and low ratings have been plentiful:

Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a Sell rating on ASTS on March 27.

Wall Street Zen lowered ASTS from a Sell rating to a Strong Sell rating on April 15.

The number of analysts assigning ASTS a Buy rating fell from three in March to one in June.

ASTS currently carries a Reduce consensus rating and an average price target of around $85.

Lastly, the company’s streak of five consecutive earnings misses has left shareholders dreading quarterly reports, the next of which comes on Aug. 10 after the market closes.

AST SpaceMobile Continues to Scale, But Execution Is the Key Test

For investors in search of bullish indicators, AST SpaceMobile is embracing its rapid growth, with satellites through BlueBird 37 currently in production.

At the same time, BlueBirds 11, 12, and 13 are in their final preparations for shipment to Cape Canaveral, with Avellan noting that the successful stacked launch of Bluebirds 8, 9, and 10 should be the norm going forward.

“Our focus is firmly on execution: scaling launch cadence, manufacturing, and preparing for commercial service,” Avellan said.

That execution will matter more than the launch headlines alone. AST SpaceMobile says its commercial partner ecosystem now includes nearly 60 global mobile network operators covering more than 3 billion subscribers, giving the company a large potential distribution base if its satellite network scales as planned. But the investor case still depends on converting that partner reach into service availability, revenue, and eventually a clearer path toward profitability.

Fundamentally, the company’s vertically integrated operations and ability to rapidly scale should continue to be reflected in top-line growth—something that has already been playing out. In Q1, AST SpaceMobile reported year-over-year revenue growth of over 1,952%.

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