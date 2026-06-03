American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.0833.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.50 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMH

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 2,041 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.53 per share, with a total value of $48,024.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $400,010. This trade represents a 13.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,024 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 69.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,609,254 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $44,930,000 after acquiring an additional 656,937 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.2% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 151,430 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 76.1% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,358,273 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $37,923,000 after acquiring an additional 587,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 113.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 57,092 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 30,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company's stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $32.05 on Wednesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $37.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm's 50-day moving average is $30.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.85.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $472.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. American Homes 4 Rent's payout ratio is currently 107.32%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today's renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

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