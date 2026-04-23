American Noble Gas (NYSE:INFY) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Shares of American Noble Gas Inc. (NYSE:INFY - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.48, but opened at $12.58. American Noble Gas shares last traded at $12.7510, with a volume of 5,451,664 shares trading hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on American Noble Gas from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of American Noble Gas in a report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on American Noble Gas from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered American Noble Gas from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $14.31 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Noble Gas has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $15.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on American Noble Gas

American Noble Gas Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $51.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average of $16.26.

American Noble Gas (NYSE:INFY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. American Noble Gas had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 16.16%. Research analysts predict that American Noble Gas Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of American Noble Gas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFY. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Noble Gas by 79.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,978 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 24,426 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in American Noble Gas during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in American Noble Gas by 6.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 63,155 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Noble Gas Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other. The company was founded by Dinesh Krishnan Swamy, Senapathy Gopalakrishnan, Narayana Ramarao Nagavara Murthy, Raghavan N. S., Ashok Arora, Nandan M. Nilekani, and S. D. Shibulal on July 2, 1981 and is headquartered in Bangalore, India.

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