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American Resources (AREC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
American Resources logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • American Resources is scheduled to report Q4 2025 earnings after the market closes on Monday, May 18, with the conference call set for Tuesday, May 19 at 9:30 AM ET.
  • Analysts expect the company to post a loss of $0.10 per share on $0.052 million in revenue for the quarter.
  • Sentiment is mixed but leans positive: the stock has an average “Moderate Buy” rating and a $6.00 consensus target price, even as some analysts recently issued or reiterated sell ratings.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of American Resources.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, May 18th. Analysts expect American Resources to post earnings of ($0.10) per share and revenue of $0.0520 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

American Resources Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AREC opened at $2.24 on Monday. American Resources has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $7.11. The stock has a market cap of $239.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AREC shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of American Resources from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of American Resources in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on American Resources

Institutional Trading of American Resources

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AREC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in American Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Resources during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of American Resources during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. 9.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Resources

(Get Free Report)

American Resources Corporation NASDAQ: AREC is a diversified energy and critical minerals company focused on reclaiming coal refuse and mining high‐quality steam and metallurgical coal. The firm employs a vertically integrated business model that encompasses raw material extraction, on‐site processing and product delivery, supplying coal to power generators, steel manufacturers and industrial users.

Operating primarily in the Central Appalachian region of the United States, American Resources holds mining leases and reclamation permits across multiple sites in Kentucky, West Virginia and Indiana.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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