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American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
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American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of American Resources from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of American Resources from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AREC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AREC. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in American Resources by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 64,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in American Resources by 63.9% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 21,348 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the period. MSH Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Resources during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Resources during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Resources by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 36,250 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.32% of the company's stock.

American Resources Stock Up 10.8%

Shares of AREC opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business's fifty day moving average price is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.61. American Resources has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $7.11.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($0.10) million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that American Resources will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

American Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Resources Corporation NASDAQ: AREC is a diversified energy and critical minerals company focused on reclaiming coal refuse and mining high‐quality steam and metallurgical coal. The firm employs a vertically integrated business model that encompasses raw material extraction, on‐site processing and product delivery, supplying coal to power generators, steel manufacturers and industrial users.

Operating primarily in the Central Appalachian region of the United States, American Resources holds mining leases and reclamation permits across multiple sites in Kentucky, West Virginia and Indiana.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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