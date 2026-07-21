American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Stock Price Up 10.8% - Time to Buy?

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 10.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.74. Approximately 3,019,016 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 3,358,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of American Resources from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of American Resources from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $6.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on American Resources

American Resources Stock Up 10.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average of $2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.11.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($0.10) million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Resources Corporation will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AREC. MSH Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in American Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. SummitTX Capital L.P. acquired a new position in American Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in American Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of American Resources by 65.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,892 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.32% of the company's stock.

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources Corporation NASDAQ: AREC is a diversified energy and critical minerals company focused on reclaiming coal refuse and mining high‐quality steam and metallurgical coal. The firm employs a vertically integrated business model that encompasses raw material extraction, on‐site processing and product delivery, supplying coal to power generators, steel manufacturers and industrial users.

Operating primarily in the Central Appalachian region of the United States, American Resources holds mining leases and reclamation permits across multiple sites in Kentucky, West Virginia and Indiana.

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