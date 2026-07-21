American Tower (AMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.56 per share and revenue of $2.6987 billion for the quarter. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.24. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 26.81%.The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect American Tower to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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American Tower Price Performance

American Tower stock opened at $167.00 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $177.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.65. American Tower has a 1 year low of $160.06 and a 1 year high of $234.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. American Tower's payout ratio is presently 115.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on American Tower from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on American Tower from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised American Tower from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $215.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMT

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 416 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.54, for a total transaction of $73,856.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,230,505.94. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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