American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $215.5714.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of American Tower from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of American Tower from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

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American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $166.24 on Thursday. American Tower has a 12 month low of $160.06 and a 12 month high of $234.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.50.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 26.81%.American Tower's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. American Tower's payout ratio is currently 115.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In related news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $99,234.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,332,446.96. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in American Tower by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 34.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in American Tower by 12.7% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 6,488 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in American Tower by 2.2% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 218,511 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $48,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 34,248 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 11,751 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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