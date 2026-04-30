Free Trial
→ Your book attached (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank Of Canada

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
American Tower logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Royal Bank of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating on American Tower with a $195 price target, implying about a 7.34% upside from the prior close.
  • American Tower reported a strong Q1 beat—EPS $2.84 vs. $1.59 expected and revenue of $2.74B—while raising FY‑2026 guidance to $10.90–$11.07 EPS.
  • The analyst consensus remains cautiously positive with an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target of $218.05 (1 Strong Buy, 14 Buy, 6 Hold).
  • Interested in American Tower? Here are five stocks we like better.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "sector perform" rating reissued by Royal Bank Of Canada in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $195.00 target price on the real estate investment trust's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.34% from the company's previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho upgraded American Tower from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $218.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMT

American Tower Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $3.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $181.67. 752,230 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,198,557. American Tower has a 52 week low of $165.08 and a 52 week high of $234.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $84.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.03.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.65 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 23.76%.American Tower's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Tower will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Eugene M. Noel sold 41,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.05, for a total transaction of $7,872,979.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 29,592 shares in the company, valued at $5,653,551.60. This represents a 58.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rajesh Kalathur acquired 2,671 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $185.30 per share, with a total value of $494,936.30. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,936 shares in the company, valued at $914,640.80. This represents a 117.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 6,488 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in American Tower by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 218,511 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $48,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 52.2% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 34,248 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 11,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company's stock.

American Tower News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting American Tower this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat and outlook hike — AMT reported Q1 AFFO/FFO and revenue above estimates, with management raising full‑year guidance as property and data‑center revenues improved; this is the primary driver of today’s upside. American Tower (AMT) Reports Q1 AFFO and Revenue Above Estimates
  • Positive Sentiment: CoreSite 100Gbps upgrade supports AI demand — CoreSite launched 100Gbps EVCs on its Open Cloud Exchange to serve AI/ML and high‑bandwidth workloads, strengthening AMT’s data‑center growth narrative that underpinned the outlook raise. American Tower Leans On CoreSite 100Gbps Push For AI Growth
  • Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst target lifts and buy/outperform notes — Several firms moved price targets higher or reaffirmed bullish ratings (Truist raised to $208, Scotiabank to $218, Citizens Jmp reaffirmed $260), adding support to the stock after the quarter. Analyst Coverage (representative)
  • Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst views remain — Some shops kept neutral or trimmed guidance-based recommendations (Barclays cut its numeric recommendation recently; JPM lowered a price target but kept an overweight stance), so sentiment is not uniformly bullish. Barclays, Mizuho Offer Mixed Views on American Tower (AMT)
  • Neutral Sentiment: Dividend profile noted — AMT remains in dividend‑growth/high‑yield lists (~3.9% yield cited), which may attract income investors but limits upside for purely growth trades. Dividend coverage (InsiderMonkey)
  • Negative Sentiment: Margin pressures and regional headwinds flagged on the call — Management noted margin pressure in parts of the business and uneven regional growth, which could compress near‑term profitability if trends persist. AMT Q1 2026 Earnings Call Highlights
  • Negative Sentiment: Bearish commentary and downgrades — Some analysts/commentators argue the stock lacks a near‑term catalyst and issued cautious pieces or downgrades, which can cap momentum if follow‑through selling occurs. Seeking Alpha: There's Nothing To Wake The Stock Up

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in American Tower Right Now?

Before you consider American Tower, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Tower wasn't on the list.

While American Tower currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Cover
The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy

Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
Elon’s AI supercomputer just went live. Here’s my #1 stock.
Elon’s AI supercomputer just went live. Here’s my #1 stock.
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 28, 2026
AbbVie Fires Healthy Trend-Following Signal: Is a Rebound Ahead?
AbbVie Fires Healthy Trend-Following Signal: Is a Rebound Ahead?
By Thomas Hughes | April 29, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
tc pixel
One coin wired into Elon's vision
One coin wired into Elon's vision
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: May‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: May's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines