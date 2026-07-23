American Vanguard (AVD) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect American Vanguard to announce earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $135.00 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). American Vanguard had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 8.71%.The business had revenue of $123.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million.

American Vanguard Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of AVD opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.41. American Vanguard has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $5.92. The company has a market cap of $74.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded American Vanguard from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Analysis on American Vanguard

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patrick E. Gottschalk acquired 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $67,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 191,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $517,603.50. The trade was a 15.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in American Vanguard during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of American Vanguard by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,650 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 9,055 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Vanguard by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 55,056 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 16,324 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 42,690 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 19,784 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,456 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company's stock.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation NYSE: AVD is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty chemical products for crop protection, turf and ornamental care, and public health pest control. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, the company offers a portfolio of insecticides, herbicides, fungicides and rodenticides designed for use across agricultural, turf and urban pest management applications. Its research and development efforts focus on novel chemistries and formulation technologies that address emerging pest resistance and regulatory requirements.

The company's product lines include emulsifiable concentrates, wettable powders, granular formulations, baits and liquid concentrates sold under proprietary brand names.

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