Americas Gold and Silver FY2026 EPS Reduced by HC Wainwright

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS - Free Report) - Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2026 EPS estimates for Americas Gold and Silver in a report issued on Thursday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $9.75 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Americas Gold and Silver's current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Americas Gold and Silver in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $9.75.

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Americas Gold and Silver Trading Up 2.5%

Americas Gold and Silver stock opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.25. Americas Gold and Silver has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Americas Gold and Silver

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Americas Gold and Silver in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Americas Gold and Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Americas Gold and Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Americas Gold and Silver by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Americas Gold and Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company's stock.

About Americas Gold and Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation is a precious metals mining company focused on the exploration, development and production of silver and gold assets in North America. The company's core operations center on the Cosalá district in Sinaloa, Mexico and the Relief Canyon mine in Nevada, where it pursues both open-pit and underground mining techniques. In addition to these producing mines, Americas Gold and Silver maintains an exploration portfolio designed to support future growth and reserve replacement.

The Cosalá operation comprises multiple silver-gold deposits accessed via ramp and portal infrastructure.

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