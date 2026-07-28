Americas Silver FY2026 EPS Estimate Reduced by HC Wainwright

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA - Free Report) - Analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2026 earnings estimates for Americas Silver in a report issued on Thursday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Americas Silver's current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins set a C$16.00 price objective on Americas Silver and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TD decreased their target price on Americas Silver from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 target price on Americas Silver and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Americas Silver has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$11.57.

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Americas Silver Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of USA stock opened at C$5.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.66. Americas Silver has a 12-month low of C$3.03 and a 12-month high of C$14.14. The firm has a market cap of C$1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 2.91.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 36.39% and a negative return on equity of 41.43%. The firm had revenue of C$94.26 million for the quarter.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States. The company was formerly known as Americas Silver Corporation and changed its name to Americas Gold and Silver Corporation in September 2019.

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