Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA - Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.53 and traded as low as C$5.16. Americas Silver shares last traded at C$5.25, with a volume of 941,808 shares traded.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

USA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 price objective on Americas Silver and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TD lowered their target price on Americas Silver from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$16.00 target price on Americas Silver and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$11.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on USA

Americas Silver Stock Performance

The firm's 50 day moving average is C$7.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.66, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 36.39% and a negative return on equity of 41.43%. The company had revenue of C$94.26 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Americas Silver Corp will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States. The company was formerly known as Americas Silver Corporation and changed its name to Americas Gold and Silver Corporation in September 2019.

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