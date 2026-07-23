Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Stock Price Down 9.6% - Time to Sell?

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 9.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.93 and last traded at $13.8350. Approximately 7,310,963 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 4,621,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on COLD shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised Americold Realty Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Evercore raised Americold Realty Trust from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $15.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on COLD

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -35.45 and a beta of 0.96. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $15.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.45.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.33. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 4.29%.The business had revenue of $629.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Americold Realty Trust's quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Americold Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Americold Realty Trust's payout ratio is currently -235.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 100.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 252.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,446 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company's stock.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust specializing in temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics solutions. The company owns, operates, and develops a global network of cold storage facilities designed to support the storage, handling, and distribution of perishable products. Services include blast freezing, repacking, labeling, cross-docking, and transportation management, all integrated to streamline clients' cold chain operations and help ensure product quality and safety from origin to point of consumption.

With roots dating back to the early 20th century, Americold has expanded through strategic acquisitions and facility development to become one of the world's largest publicly traded cold storage providers.

Further Reading

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