Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $11.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.81 by $0.26, FiscalAI reports. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 20.57%.The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.11 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from Ameriprise Financial's conference call:

Ameriprise reported a strong quarter, with revenue up 13% to nearly $5 billion, adjusted operating earnings up 14% to $1 billion, and EPS up 22% to $11.07.

Ameriprise reported a strong quarter, with to nearly $5 billion, to $1 billion, and to $11.07. Assets under management and advisement reached a new high of $1.8 trillion , while total client assets rose 15% to $1.2 trillion and wrap assets increased 19% to $732 billion.

reached a new high of , while total client assets rose 15% to $1.2 trillion and wrap assets increased 19% to $732 billion. The company said Comerica-related outflows accelerated in the quarter and will continue through the end of the third quarter, though management expects the Huntington Bank onboarding to begin offsetting that impact in the fourth quarter.

The company said accelerated in the quarter and will continue through the end of the third quarter, though management expects the onboarding to begin offsetting that impact in the fourth quarter. Advisor productivity hit a record $1.2 million , helped by technology and AI tools that management says are saving advisors significant time and improving client engagement.

Advisor productivity hit a record , helped by technology and AI tools that management says are saving advisors significant time and improving client engagement. Capital return remained aggressive, with Ameriprise returning 91% of operating earnings to shareholders and repurchasing 1.7 million shares in the quarter, while the balance sheet stayed strong with $2.1 billion of excess capital and $2.8 billion of liquidity.

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Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of AMP stock traded down $6.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $520.25. 147,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $474.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $474.45. The company has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.16. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $422.37 and a fifty-two week high of $550.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $471.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $636.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $467.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $553.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMP

Ameriprise Financial News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ameriprise Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ameriprise reported second-quarter earnings of $11.07 per share , beating estimates and rising from $9.11 a year ago, while revenue of $4.90 billion also topped forecasts. Article Title

Ameriprise reported second-quarter earnings of , beating estimates and rising from $9.11 a year ago, while revenue of also topped forecasts. Positive Sentiment: Profit improved on higher fee income, helped by a market rally that lifted the value of fee-generating assets and supported asset-based revenue growth. Article Title

Profit improved on higher fee income, helped by a market rally that lifted the value of fee-generating assets and supported asset-based revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: The company also maintained shareholder returns by declaring a regular quarterly dividend of $1.70 per share , signaling continued confidence in cash flow and capital position. Article Title

The company also maintained shareholder returns by declaring a regular quarterly dividend of , signaling continued confidence in cash flow and capital position. Neutral Sentiment: Management is hosting its earnings conference call and has released second-quarter 2026 results and presentation materials, which may provide more detail on growth outlook and capital allocation. Article Title

Management is hosting its earnings conference call and has released second-quarter 2026 results and presentation materials, which may provide more detail on growth outlook and capital allocation. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst previews ahead of earnings pointed to support from growth in assets under management and higher fees, but this was already broadly expected going into the report. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 6,255 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.52, for a total transaction of $2,955,612.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,883,789.56. This trade represents a 50.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.83, for a total transaction of $558,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,934,729. The trade was a 16.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 115 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 127.3% during the third quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company's stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The firm provides a range of advice-based wealth management, asset management and insurance products to individual and institutional clients. Its business model centers on delivering financial planning and investment advice through a network of financial advisors alongside proprietary product offerings designed to meet retirement, protection and accumulation needs.

Core products and services include comprehensive financial planning and advisory services, managed investment portfolios, retirement planning solutions, annuities and life insurance products.

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