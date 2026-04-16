Free Trial
→ Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside) (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Brean Capital

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Ames National logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Brean Capital upgraded Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) to a "Hold", while MarketBeat data shows a consensus rating of Moderate Buy with a $31.00 consensus price target.
  • The bank reported quarterly EPS of $0.73 on $15.34 million in revenue, with a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 9.70%; the stock recently traded around $28.59 with a P/E of 13.36 and a 52‑week range of $16.52–$29.71.
  • Several institutional investors have been increasing positions recently, and institutions now own about 26.47% of the company's shares.
  • Five stocks we like better than Ames National.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Brean Capital to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Ames National in a research report on Monday, December 29th. National Bank Financial set a $31.00 target price on shares of Ames National in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ames National currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ATLO

Ames National Stock Performance

Shares of Ames National stock opened at $28.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.13. The company has a market cap of $253.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.33. Ames National has a fifty-two week low of $16.52 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.34 million during the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 9.70%.

Institutional Trading of Ames National

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ames National by 67.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ames National by 210.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,548 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ames National by 150.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Ames National by 148.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,175 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Ames National by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,348 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.47% of the company's stock.

Ames National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ames National Corporation is the bank holding company for Ames National Bank, a full-service community bank headquartered in Ames, Iowa. Through its subsidiary, the company provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products designed to meet the needs of individuals, small businesses, farmers and agribusiness clients in central Iowa. Its network of branch offices serves Story County and neighboring counties, supporting local economic development and community initiatives.

The company's core offerings include checking and savings accounts, money market and certificate of deposit products, along with online and mobile banking services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Ames National Right Now?

Before you consider Ames National, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ames National wasn't on the list.

While Ames National currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Reduce the Risk Cover
Reduce the Risk

Market downturns give many investors pause, and for good reason. Wondering how to offset this risk? Click the link to learn more about using beta to protect your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
One executive order. The biggest wealth transfer of your lifetime.
One executive order. The biggest wealth transfer of your lifetime.
From Reagan Gold Group (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
This math doesn’t work
This math doesn’t work
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
By Peter Frank | April 12, 2026
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
By Peter Frank | April 14, 2026

Recent Videos

This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here‘s What to Buy Right Now
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here's What to Buy Right Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines