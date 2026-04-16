Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Brean Capital

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Brean Capital to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Ames National in a research report on Monday, December 29th. National Bank Financial set a $31.00 target price on shares of Ames National in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ames National currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $31.00.

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Read Our Latest Stock Report on ATLO

Ames National Stock Performance

Shares of Ames National stock opened at $28.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.13. The company has a market cap of $253.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.33. Ames National has a fifty-two week low of $16.52 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.34 million during the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 9.70%.

Institutional Trading of Ames National

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ames National by 67.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ames National by 210.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,548 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ames National by 150.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Ames National by 148.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,175 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Ames National by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,348 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.47% of the company's stock.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corporation is the bank holding company for Ames National Bank, a full-service community bank headquartered in Ames, Iowa. Through its subsidiary, the company provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products designed to meet the needs of individuals, small businesses, farmers and agribusiness clients in central Iowa. Its network of branch offices serves Story County and neighboring counties, supporting local economic development and community initiatives.

The company's core offerings include checking and savings accounts, money market and certificate of deposit products, along with online and mobile banking services.

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