Amir Schlachet Sells 16,666 Shares of Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Stock

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE - Get Free Report) CEO Amir Schlachet sold 16,666 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $555,644.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,216,724 shares in the company, valued at $140,585,578.16. This represents a 0.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amir Schlachet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Amir Schlachet sold 8,333 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $279,822.14.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Amir Schlachet sold 8,333 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $241,657.00.

On Thursday, May 7th, Amir Schlachet sold 6,194 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $200,995.30.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Amir Schlachet sold 1,022 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $31,957.94.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Amir Schlachet sold 9,450 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $299,376.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, Amir Schlachet sold 16,666 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $560,810.90.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Amir Schlachet sold 4,332 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $143,345.88.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Amir Schlachet sold 4,001 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $129,072.26.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Amir Schlachet sold 8,333 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $257,823.02.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Amir Schlachet sold 16,666 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $574,143.70.

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Global-e Online Stock Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23 and a beta of 1.16. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $41.94.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $252.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.78 million. Global-e Online had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 11.37%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global-e Online

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,059 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,092 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 52,461 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the company's stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GLBE shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Global-e Online from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Global-e Online from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $43.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on Global-e Online

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-e Online Ltd. NASDAQ: GLBE is a leading cross-border e-commerce platform that enables online merchants to expand sales internationally. The company's cloud-based solution integrates with major e-commerce systems to offer localized checkout experiences, dynamic currency conversion, import duties and taxes calculation, fraud prevention, and compliance with local trade regulations. By managing the end-to-end complexities of global transactions, Global-e helps retailers streamline their international operations and deliver a seamless shopping experience to customers worldwide.

Central to Global-e's offering is a comprehensive suite of services that includes customizable checkout in the buyer's local language, real-time display of prices in over 140 currencies, support for region-specific payment methods, and transparent calculation of duties and taxes at point of sale.

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