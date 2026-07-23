Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

Get Amkor Technology alerts: Sign Up

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMKR shares. Melius Research raised shares of Amkor Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Amkor Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Amkor Technology from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $66.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Amkor Technology has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $96.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 2.20. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $73.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.48.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Amkor Technology's payout ratio is presently 18.86%.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In related news, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $1,524,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 94,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,197,742.16. This represents a 17.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total transaction of $535,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,443,987.60. The trade was a 27.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,450. 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMKR. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Amkor Technology by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,642 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 56.4% during the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,221 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc NASDAQ: AMKR is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amkor Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amkor Technology wasn't on the list.

While Amkor Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here