Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) EVP Mark Rogers Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report) EVP Mark Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total value of $431,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,913.84. This represents a 11.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Amkor Technology Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of Amkor Technology stock traded up $4.03 on Thursday, reaching $90.46. 5,277,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,844,138. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.79 and a 1-year high of $96.68. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.69 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $70.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.64.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.0835 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Amkor Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,779,847 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $448,148,000 after purchasing an additional 687,900 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,211,529 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $119,607,000 after purchasing an additional 653,489 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,835,987 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $108,942,000 after acquiring an additional 17,656 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,473,925 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $137,151,000 after purchasing an additional 47,514 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,722,310 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $107,477,000 after buying an additional 740,701 shares during the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMKR. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Melius Research raised Amkor Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on Amkor Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amkor Technology from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amkor Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $67.38.

View Our Latest Report on Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc NASDAQ: AMKR is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

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