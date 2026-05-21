Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Issues FY 2028 Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2028 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.250-2.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.5 billion-$9.5 billion. Amkor Technology also updated its FY 2030 guidance to 5.000- EPS.

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Amkor Technology Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $68.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.17 and a 200-day moving average of $49.01. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 2.29. Amkor Technology has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $79.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.0835 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Amkor Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 18.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AMKR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amkor Technology from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research cut Amkor Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $62.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMKR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total value of $535,150.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,443,987.60. The trade was a 27.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $3,714,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 502,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,330,008.24. This trade represents a 9.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 145,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,844,325 in the last ninety days. 26.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

More Amkor Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amkor Technology this week:

Institutional Trading of Amkor Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 18.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,211,529 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $119,607,000 after buying an additional 653,489 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Amkor Technology by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,473,925 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $137,151,000 after acquiring an additional 47,514 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Amkor Technology by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,722,310 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $107,477,000 after acquiring an additional 740,701 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,806,649 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $71,327,000 after acquiring an additional 340,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 305.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,574,607 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $44,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,313 shares during the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc NASDAQ: AMKR is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

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