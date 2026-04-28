Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $69.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "equal weight" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Morgan Stanley's price target suggests a potential downside of 4.84% from the company's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Amkor Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Amkor Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. UBS Group set a $43.00 price target on Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair raised Amkor Technology to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $60.00.

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Amkor Technology Trading Down 4.1%

NASDAQ:AMKR traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,795,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,309,474. Amkor Technology has a fifty-two week low of $16.54 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23. The business's fifty day moving average is $51.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.16 and a beta of 1.94.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 5.57%.The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amkor Technology will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In related news, Director Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $976,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 543,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,540,660.80. This trade represents a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin K. Engel sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $609,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $143,958.75. The trade was a 80.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,225 over the last 90 days. 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 180.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 72.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 91.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Amkor Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Amkor Technology this week:

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc NASDAQ: AMKR is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

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