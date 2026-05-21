Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Trading Down 3.8% on Insider Selling

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 3.8% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $64.95 and last traded at $65.90. 5,041,361 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 4,521,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.49.

Specifically, CFO Megan Faust sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $64,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 133,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,600,714.80. The trade was a 0.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $358,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,904 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,786,693.52. This trade represents a 11.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amkor Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amkor Technology this week:

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 2.29.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Amkor Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,345 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,012 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 204.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095,027 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $82,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,109 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,702,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Amkor Technology by 305.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,574,607 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $44,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,313 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 38.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,558,040 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $74,541,000 after purchasing an additional 985,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company's stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc NASDAQ: AMKR is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

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