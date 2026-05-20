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Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Trading Up 4.5% - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
May 20, 2026
Amkor Technology logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Amkor Technology shares rose 4.5% on Wednesday, trading as high as $68.93 after closing at $65.54 the prior day, with volume below its recent average.
  • Recent earnings topped expectations: Amkor reported $0.33 EPS versus the $0.23 consensus and revenue of $1.68 billion, up 27.5% year over year.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed, with several firms raising price targets, but the overall consensus rating is still Hold with an average target price of $62.75.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Amkor Technology.

Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report) were up 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $68.93 and last traded at $68.49. Approximately 3,032,518 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 4,515,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMKR shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Amkor Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group set a $43.00 target price on Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amkor Technology from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Amkor Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Read Our Latest Report on AMKR

Amkor Technology Trading Up 4.5%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 6.17%.The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company's revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.0835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Amkor Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.86%.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $1,159,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 108,806 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,410,703.80. This trade represents a 12.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Alexander sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $382,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 29,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,167.22. The trade was a 14.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,500 shares of company stock worth $9,844,325. 26.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amkor Technology

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,221 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,971 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc NASDAQ: AMKR is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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