AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.50, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 18.59%. The business's revenue was up 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from AMN Healthcare Services' conference call:

AMN reported Q1 revenue of $1.38 billion , adjusted EBITDA of $166 million and a 26.8% gross margin, driven largely by successful support of multiple large labor‑disruption and rapid‑response events.

AMN reported Q1 revenue of , adjusted EBITDA of and a 26.8% gross margin, driven largely by successful support of multiple large labor‑disruption and rapid‑response events. Management warned labor‑disruption revenue is unpredictable and largely non‑recurring, and Q2 guidance steps down to $620–$635 million with adjusted EBITDA margin of 6.7%–7.2%, implying material normalization from Q1.

Management warned labor‑disruption revenue is unpredictable and largely non‑recurring, and Q2 guidance steps down to with adjusted EBITDA margin of 6.7%–7.2%, implying material normalization from Q1. Core operations improved ex‑disruption: Nurse & Allied ex‑event revenue rose 8% Y/Y, travel nurse revenue was up 13% Y/Y, Allied +3%, and international staffing returned to year‑over‑year growth.

Core operations improved ex‑disruption: Nurse & Allied ex‑event revenue rose 8% Y/Y, travel nurse revenue was up 13% Y/Y, Allied +3%, and international staffing returned to year‑over‑year growth. Pressure remains in other segments—Physician & Leadership Solutions revenue was down ~6% Y/Y (locums volume softer) and Technology & Workforce Solutions was down 15% Y/Y (10% ex‑divestiture), with language services facing pricing pressure despite margin gains from a new delivery model.

Pressure remains in other segments—Physician & Leadership Solutions revenue was down ~6% Y/Y (locums volume softer) and Technology & Workforce Solutions was down 15% Y/Y (10% ex‑divestiture), with language services facing pricing pressure despite margin gains from a new delivery model. The balance sheet strengthened (cash of $561 million and leverage of 1.6x at quarter end), though a large portion of cash reflected client deposits being refunded; management expects leverage ≤2x for the remainder of the year.

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AMN Healthcare Services Trading Up 28.5%

AMN traded up $6.40 on Friday, reaching $28.85. 3,819,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,343. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $29.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.49. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,093 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the company's stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting AMN Healthcare Services

Here are the key news stories impacting AMN Healthcare Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: AMN Healthcare reported first-quarter earnings and revenue that beat estimates, with adjusted EPS surging and revenue nearly doubling from a year ago. Article Title

AMN Healthcare reported first-quarter earnings and revenue that beat estimates, with adjusted EPS surging and revenue nearly doubling from a year ago. Positive Sentiment: The company said Q1 results were helped by stronger labor-disruption demand and staffing gains, suggesting improved operating trends. Article Title

The company said Q1 results were helped by stronger labor-disruption demand and staffing gains, suggesting improved operating trends. Positive Sentiment: AMN was added to Zacks’ Strong Buy and Rank #1 value stock lists, which may reinforce bullish investor interest. Article Title

AMN was added to Zacks’ Strong Buy and Rank #1 value stock lists, which may reinforce bullish investor interest. Neutral Sentiment: AMN updated second-quarter revenue guidance to $620 million-$635 million, which is broadly near analyst expectations and does not appear to be a major surprise. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $22.93.

View Our Latest Report on AMN Healthcare Services

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc NYSE: AMN is a leading provider of healthcare workforce solutions in the United States. The company specializes in staffing and recruitment services for a broad range of clinical and allied health professionals, including travel nurses, permanent placement of nursing staff, locum tenens physicians, and allied health personnel. In addition to direct staffing, AMN Healthcare offers comprehensive workforce management solutions such as vendor management systems (VMS), recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), and compliance and credentialing services through its technology platforms.

Founded in 1985 as American Mobile Nurses, the company rebranded to AMN Healthcare in 2010 to reflect its expanding portfolio of services.

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