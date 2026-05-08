AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $22.45, but opened at $26.03. AMN Healthcare Services shares last traded at $24.74, with a volume of 358,748 shares trading hands.

The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

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Key Headlines Impacting AMN Healthcare Services

Here are the key news stories impacting AMN Healthcare Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results materially beat estimates — AMN reported revenue of $1.378B and adjusted EPS of $2.10 (GAAP income $1.59/share), versus consensus EPS of $1.60 and revenue ~ $1.23B; revenue rose ~100% year-over-year and adjusted EBITDA was $166M, signaling stronger-than-expected demand and margin recovery. AMN Healthcare Announces First Quarter 2026 Results

Q1 results materially beat estimates — AMN reported revenue of $1.378B and adjusted EPS of $2.10 (GAAP income $1.59/share), versus consensus EPS of $1.60 and revenue ~ $1.23B; revenue rose ~100% year-over-year and adjusted EBITDA was $166M, signaling stronger-than-expected demand and margin recovery. Positive Sentiment: Street reaction and coverage: multiple outlets highlight the beat and bullish reaction (headlines note the stock surge) — these headlines amplify investor attention and trading volume. AMN Healthcare: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Street reaction and coverage: multiple outlets highlight the beat and bullish reaction (headlines note the stock surge) — these headlines amplify investor attention and trading volume. Positive Sentiment: Analyst interest: Zacks added AMN to its Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and included it on value stock lists, which may attract retail and institutional buyers looking for earnings-driven value plays. New Strong Buy Stocks for May 8th

Analyst interest: Zacks added AMN to its Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and included it on value stock lists, which may attract retail and institutional buyers looking for earnings-driven value plays. Neutral Sentiment: Investor resources: Company press release, slide deck and earnings call transcript/slides are available for deeper diligence — useful for investors who want guidance detail and management commentary on sustainability of growth. Listen to Conference Call

Investor resources: Company press release, slide deck and earnings call transcript/slides are available for deeper diligence — useful for investors who want guidance detail and management commentary on sustainability of growth. Negative Sentiment: Q2 revenue guidance is a bit cautious: management gave a Q2 revenue range of roughly $620M–$635M versus the consensus (~$633M), which sits near the top of the range but leaves upside limited and could temper expectations if results don’t beat again. AMN Healthcare Announces First Quarter 2026 Results

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMN shares. Zacks Research upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Truist Financial set a $26.00 target price on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $22.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMN Healthcare Services

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7,583.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,035,145 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,672 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth about $19,176,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 262.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,287,918 shares of the company's stock worth $24,934,000 after acquiring an additional 932,269 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 831,910 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,106,000 after purchasing an additional 397,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,557.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 262,857 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 246,997 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Up 10.0%

The company has a market capitalization of $954.49 million, a P/E ratio of -9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm's fifty day moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average is $18.49.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc NYSE: AMN is a leading provider of healthcare workforce solutions in the United States. The company specializes in staffing and recruitment services for a broad range of clinical and allied health professionals, including travel nurses, permanent placement of nursing staff, locum tenens physicians, and allied health personnel. In addition to direct staffing, AMN Healthcare offers comprehensive workforce management solutions such as vendor management systems (VMS), recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), and compliance and credentialing services through its technology platforms.

Founded in 1985 as American Mobile Nurses, the company rebranded to AMN Healthcare in 2010 to reflect its expanding portfolio of services.

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