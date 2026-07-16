Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Hits New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.98 and last traded at $17.9010, with a volume of 241638 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.20.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMRX shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.7%

The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $722.52 million during the quarter. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 313.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amneal Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Deborah M. Autor sold 34,819 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $450,557.86. Following the sale, the director directly owned 93,660 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,211,960.40. The trade was a 27.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1,680.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,558 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 541.9% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,005 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company's stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a publicly traded integrated healthcare company specializing in the development, manufacturing and distribution of generic and specialty pharmaceutical products. The company’s portfolio includes oral solids, injectables, transdermals and biosimilars, serving a broad range of therapeutic areas such as cardiovascular, neuroscience, oncology and women’s health. Alongside its generic offerings, Amneal has built a branded portfolio through strategic acquisitions and internal development, positioning itself across both high-volume generics and higher-value specialty treatments.

Since its founding in 2002 by brothers Chirag and Chintu Modgil, Amneal has pursued growth through organic investment in research and development as well as targeted M&A.

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