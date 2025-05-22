Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP - Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a "hold" rating on the industrial products company's stock.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts: Sign Up

Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Down 8.2%

Shares of NYSE:AP opened at $2.73 on Thursday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $3.43. The stock has a market cap of $54.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.13.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $104.27 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 63.13% and a negative net margin of 10.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh stock. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,500 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Ampco-Pittsburgh at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.16% of the company's stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEP); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ampco-Pittsburgh, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ampco-Pittsburgh wasn't on the list.

While Ampco-Pittsburgh currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here