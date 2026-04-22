Amphenol (APH) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Amphenol to post earnings of $1.05 per share and revenue of $7.6557 billion for the quarter. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 1:00 PM ET.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.19 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect Amphenol to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Amphenol Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $152.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.94. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $167.04.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $75,885,432.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $283,863,955.89. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amphenol

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 55.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 62,946 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 22,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 15.5% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APH. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amphenol from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. US Capital Advisors set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of Amphenol and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Fox Advisors reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $151.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Amphenol

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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