Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $178.0667.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler set a $165.00 price target on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on Amphenol from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

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Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $8,788,260.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphenol

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,067 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd now owns 500 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 548 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeds Investor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $166.39 on Tuesday. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $92.98 and a twelve month high of $168.75. The firm has a market cap of $204.69 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.50 and a 200-day moving average of $140.55.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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