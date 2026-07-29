Amphenol Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Amphenol NYSE: APH reported record second-quarter 2026 sales of $8.8 billion, up 55% year over year in U.S. dollars and 30% organically, as demand for artificial-intelligence infrastructure and broad strength across most end markets lifted results above the company’s guidance range.

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Adjusted diluted earnings per share rose 67% from a year earlier to a record $1.35, while GAAP diluted EPS was $1.37. The company generated $1.6 billion in operating cash flow and $1.2 billion in free cash flow during the quarter.

“Our results were stronger than expected, exceeding the high end of guidance in sales and adjusted diluted earnings per share,” Chief Executive Officer Adam Norwitt said on the company’s earnings call.

Orders and profitability advance

Orders reached a record $10.732 billion, increasing 94% from the prior-year quarter and 14% sequentially. The resulting book-to-bill ratio was 1.23-to-1, with every end market reporting a positive book-to-bill ratio, according to CFO Craig Lampo.

GAAP operating income was $2.6 billion and GAAP operating margin was 29.5%. Adjusted operating margin, excluding acquisition-related costs but including an $80 million benefit from the recovery of IEEPA tariffs, was 29.8%, up 420 basis points year over year and 250 basis points sequentially.

Lampo said the margin expansion reflected operating leverage on higher volumes, progress on profitability actions at recent acquisitions—particularly CommScope—and the tariff recovery benefit. Excluding the tariff benefit, Norwitt said adjusted operating margin was still nearly 29%.

Amphenol repurchased 1.5 million shares at an average price of $141 during the quarter. Including dividends, shareholder capital returns totaled about $515 million. At June 30, the company had $18.8 billion in total debt, $13.4 billion in net debt and $8.4 billion in total liquidity.

CommScope outlook improves

The company highlighted continued momentum from its CommScope acquisition, which has been part of Amphenol for two full quarters. Amphenol now expects CommScope to generate $4.6 billion in 2026 sales and contribute $0.30 of earnings accretion, compared with previous expectations of $4.1 billion in sales and $0.15 of accretion.

CommScope generated more than $1.2 billion in second-quarter sales and operated at an operating margin above 20%, including acquisition-related amortization, Lampo said. He attributed the improvement to volume leverage, factory performance, vendor management and control of selling, general and administrative expenses rather than pricing.

Norwitt said CommScope is seeing growth across its communications networks, building-connectivity and IT datacom businesses. Its IT datacom operation, which is focused on advanced optical interconnect products, nearly doubled year over year, he said. Amphenol expects IT datacom to account for slightly less than half of CommScope’s 2026 sales, compared with roughly one-third in 2025.

The company also completed acquisitions of Italy-based El.Com Srl, a manufacturer of complex interconnect solutions and high-voltage cable assemblies with approximately $150 million in annual sales, and Washington-based Wilder Technologies, a supplier of test and measurement solutions with approximately $15 million in annual sales.

AI demand drives IT datacom growth

IT datacom represented 43% of Amphenol’s quarterly sales and was the company’s largest end market. Sales in the segment rose 89% year over year in U.S. dollars and 63% organically, driven by accelerating demand for AI-related products and growth in the company’s base IT datacom business. Sequential sales increased 22%, with virtually all of that growth tied to AI-related products.

Norwitt said customers continue to seek more high-speed copper, fiber-optic and power interconnect solutions. He said Amphenol’s portfolio spans high-speed copper, optics and power products, which are used throughout data center systems.

“The one consistent thing we hear from our customers is they need more of everything,” Norwitt said.

The company expects a further mid-teens sequential increase in IT datacom sales during the third quarter as AI data-center investments continue to accelerate. Norwitt said the company does not see significant bottlenecks that would constrain its ability to meet customer demand, including potential fiber supply concerns.

Other markets show broad growth

Defense: Sales rose 37% in U.S. dollars and 24% organically, representing 8% of total sales. Amphenol expects low-double-digit sequential growth in the third quarter.

Sales rose 37% in U.S. dollars and 24% organically, representing 8% of total sales. Amphenol expects low-double-digit sequential growth in the third quarter. Commercial aerospace: Sales increased 22% in U.S. dollars and 21% organically, representing 4% of sales. The company expects modest third-quarter growth.

Sales increased 22% in U.S. dollars and 21% organically, representing 4% of sales. The company expects modest third-quarter growth. Industrial: Sales rose 56% in U.S. dollars and 18% organically, representing 20% of sales. Management expects third-quarter sales to remain near elevated second-quarter levels.

Sales rose 56% in U.S. dollars and 18% organically, representing 20% of sales. Management expects third-quarter sales to remain near elevated second-quarter levels. Automotive: Sales increased 9% in U.S. dollars and 6% organically, representing 10% of sales. Third-quarter sales are expected to remain near second-quarter levels despite typical summer seasonality.

Sales increased 9% in U.S. dollars and 6% organically, representing 10% of sales. Third-quarter sales are expected to remain near second-quarter levels despite typical summer seasonality. Communications networks: Sales rose 55% in U.S. dollars, primarily reflecting CommScope, but declined 6% organically amid lower demand from network operators and wireless-equipment manufacturers. Third-quarter sales are expected to decline in the mid-teens sequentially.

Sales rose 55% in U.S. dollars, primarily reflecting CommScope, but declined 6% organically amid lower demand from network operators and wireless-equipment manufacturers. Third-quarter sales are expected to decline in the mid-teens sequentially. Mobile devices: Sales increased 17% in U.S. dollars and 14% organically, with strength in smartphones, laptops and wearables. Amphenol expects roughly 20% sequential growth in the third quarter as customer programs launch.

Third-quarter guidance

Assuming current market conditions and constant currency exchange rates, Amphenol forecast third-quarter sales of $9.3 billion to $9.4 billion and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.40 to $1.42. The outlook implies year-over-year sales growth of 50% to 52% and adjusted EPS growth of 51% to 53%.

The guidance does not include additional net tariff recoveries, which Norwitt said are expected to be immaterial going forward.

About Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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