Amplify Energy (AMPY) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.0766 per share and revenue of $43.61 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.99). Amplify Energy had a net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $37.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.11 million.

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Amplify Energy Stock Up 3.1%

NYSE:AMPY opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. Amplify Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79. The stock has a market cap of $156.28 million, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of -0.19. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James Frew purchased 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 216,859 shares in the company, valued at $856,593.05. This represents a 13.03% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Amplify Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Militia Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 42.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMPY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Amplify Energy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amplify Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp NYSE: AMPY is an independent upstream energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas resources in the United States. The company's operations emphasize both conventional and unconventional plays, combining onshore and offshore activities. Amplify Energy applies advanced reservoir management techniques and disciplined capital allocation to identify and develop reserves with attractive economics while managing commodity price exposure through targeted risk strategies.

The company's asset portfolio is concentrated along the U.S.

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