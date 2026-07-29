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UPS Just Gave Investors a Second Chance to Buy

Thomas Hughes
Written by Thomas Hughes | Reviewed by Clare Titus
July 29, 2026
A UPS delivery truck with open rear doors and cardboard packages parked on a residential street.

Key Points

  • UPS stock's post-earnings pullback appears to be a buying opportunity, as technical patterns suggest the shares have bottomed and could reverse higher toward $155.
  • Analysts maintain a consensus Hold rating with a $111.50 price target, while institutions continue accumulating shares, holding more than 60% ownership and limiting downside risk.
  • UPS yields about 6.1% and is expected to resume dividend increases, though a costly operational overhaul and flat near-term domestic demand remain key risks.
  • Interested in United Parcel Service? Here are five stocks we like better.

The market read UPS's Q2 earnings release as a reason to sell UPS NYSE: UPS stock. In reality, it looked more like a reason to buy.

United Parcel Service Today

United Parcel Service, Inc. stock logo
UPSUPS 90-day performance
United Parcel Service
$105.94 -7.01 (-6.20%)
As of 07/28/2026 03:59 PM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$82.00
$122.41
Dividend Yield
6.19%
P/E Ratio
17.14
Price Target
$111.50
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In this context, the approximately 5% pullback in the stock price is an entry point, coinciding with technical signals. After two years of recovering from the loss of its Amazon NASDAQ: AMZN contract, the impact on business, turnaround efforts, and a market reset, UPS stock has bottomed, and its market is in a reversal.

The pattern in play is a Head & Shoulders that is slowly gaining traction. The late-July price pullback suggests that consolidation is still underway; the upward bend in the 30-week exponential moving average says support is strengthening and an inflection is at hand.

The critical resistance point is near $120, aligning with the long-term 150-week EMA and the pattern's neckline, a technical pivot point that brings robust targets into play if crossed. In that scenario, a move to new highs confirms the signal, suggesting the neckline is a midpoint of a much larger move toward $155 or higher.

UPS chart displaying a price reversal, with critical resistance indicated at about $120.

Analysts Put Floor in UPS Market, Institution Offer Support

Analysts responded with cautious optimism, citing the top- and bottom-line strengths, but pointed to near-term headwinds, including the forecast for flat domestic business in the current quarter. No rating changes or price target adjustments were issued immediately after the release, leaving the trend intact.

United Parcel Service Stock Forecast Today

12-Month Stock Price Forecast:
$111.50
5.25% Upside
Hold
Based on 24 Analyst Ratings
Current Price$105.94
High Forecast$133.00
Average Forecast$111.50
Low Forecast$75.00
United Parcel Service Stock Forecast Details

The current trend includes firming sentiment and price targets following several quarters of downtrend, signaling a floor for traders. The 24 analysts tracked by MarketBeat assign a consensus Hold rating, with a $111.50 price target—only a modest upside but sufficient to keep this market well off of its 2026 lows.

The question now is how long it may take for analysts' sentiment to begin trending higher, and it may not be that long. UPS has successfully navigated its post-Amazon transition, returning to volume and pricing growth across segments.

The likely outcome is that Q3 guidance is overly cautious and outperformance will be logged. Either way, the Q2 strengths are expected to carry into the back half and underpinned management's decision to increase guidance.

Execs forecast more than $91 billion in full-year revenue, approximately 90 basis points (bps) more than expected, and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) targets are similarly strong.

Institutions are not getting this stock wrong. Their activity reflects solid ownership, with them holding more than 60% of the shares, and they are accumulating. MarketBeat data reveals an approximately $2 to $1 pace with early Q3 activity aligning with the trend. The likely outcome is that UPS’s late July price weakness sustains their appetite, limiting downside risk as the summer progresses.

UPS High-Yielding Dividend and Powerhouse Total Returns

UPS’ stock price recovery is tied to its capital return, which is reliable but came into question over the past year. While not in any real danger, management chose to freeze increases while it navigated its change. The two operational factors investors should be concerned with are that UPS stock yields about 6.1% with shares pulling back toward 2026’s lows, and dividend increases will be resumed. There is no indication of when, but this dividend powerhouse is on track to resume increases and may announce the intent at year’s end, producing a powerful catalyst for institutional investors, stock price gains, and investors' total returns.

UPS’ massive overhaul is among its biggest risks. Repositioning and workforce reductions led to over $800 million in quarterly charges in Q2 and may lead to additional charges in upcoming quarters. The offset is that repositioning and technology investment are reducing core operating costs and set the company up for margin expansion. CEO Carol Tomé intentionally built in what she calls the Bathtub effect, where front-loaded expenses impair GAAP results in the first half, but lead to margin expansion, cash flow, and free cash flow improvement in the back.

The balance sheet provides no red flags. While cash flow experiences strain, debt and leverage remain low and credit ratings firmly at investment grade. The risk here is with debt, but it was intentionally increased to help fund the company’s repositioning efforts. Execution delays won’t cause the company to fail, but they will be reflected in the stock’s price.

Other catalysts include peak-season price surges and expanding into healthcare. The company announced aggressive peak-season surcharges that are expected to drive revenue and margin, while healthcare acquisitions do the same. Healthcare presents a billion-dollar opportunity, as it requires highly specialized infrastructure, including climate control, and commands premium pricing.

Should You Invest $1,000 in United Parcel Service Right Now?

Before you consider United Parcel Service, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and United Parcel Service wasn't on the list.

While United Parcel Service currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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Thomas Hughes
About The Author

Thomas Hughes

Contributing Author

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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
United Parcel Service (UPS)
4.1418 of 5 stars		$105.94-6.2%6.19%17.14Hold$111.50
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