Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Amplitude from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Amplitude from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amplitude from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Amplitude in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

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Amplitude Price Performance

NASDAQ AMPL opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.44. Amplitude has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $14.49. The business's fifty day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.82.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $93.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.95 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 34.98% and a negative net margin of 25.11%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Amplitude has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.020--0.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.030-0.060 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amplitude will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Curtis Liu sold 22,201 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $178,274.03. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,004,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,068,375.37. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 7,453 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $50,605.87. Following the sale, the director directly owned 111,462 shares of the company's stock, valued at $756,826.98. This represents a 6.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,240 shares of company stock valued at $371,678. Insiders own 21.59% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Amplitude by 2,126.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,160,481 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973,575 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Amplitude by 783.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,026,598 shares of the company's stock worth $21,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,228 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amplitude by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,825,568 shares of the company's stock valued at $125,360,000 after purchasing an additional 934,350 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 1st quarter valued at $3,930,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 368.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,713 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 485,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company's stock.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc is a software company specializing in digital analytics and product intelligence solutions for businesses seeking to optimize user engagement and drive growth. Its core offering, the Amplitude Analytics platform, enables customers to collect and analyze behavioral data from web and mobile applications in real time. The platform provides advanced segmentation, funnel analysis, retention tracking and pathfinding tools that help product, marketing and data teams understand user journeys, identify friction points and measure the impact of new features.

Founded in 2012 by Spenser Skates, Curtis Liu and Jeffrey Wang, Amplitude is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with additional offices spanning North America, Europe and Asia.

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