Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Shares Down 11.3% - Here's What Happened

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) traded down 11.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $10.0530. 9,722,803 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 8,673,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.34.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Clear Str started coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a "strong-buy" rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Amprius Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Northland Securities set a $24.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $22.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMPX

Amprius Technologies Stock Down 11.3%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.51 and a beta of 2.25.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 17.48% and a negative net margin of 43.98%.The business had revenue of $28.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.72 million. Amprius Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at --0.060 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas M. Stepien sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $41,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 625,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,119,356.25. The trade was a 0.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 3,208 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $55,145.52. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 801,310 shares in the company, valued at $13,774,518.90. The trade was a 0.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 310,144 shares of company stock worth $5,049,997 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Amprius Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,890 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 61.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,690 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 1,385.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,383 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.04% of the company's stock.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc NYSE: AMPX is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company's batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius' product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

Further Reading

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