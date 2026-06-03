Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Shares Down 5% - Time to Sell?

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.70 and last traded at $21.7660. Approximately 8,425,907 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 9,072,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.91.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMPX shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Amprius Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Amprius Technologies from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMPX

Amprius Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.55 and a beta of 2.12.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $28.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.72 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 43.98% and a negative return on equity of 17.48%. Amprius Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at --0.060 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amprius Technologies

In related news, Director Kang Sun sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $23,865,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,342,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,357,584. This trade represents a 52.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas M. Stepien sold 60,702 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $897,782.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 699,298 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,342,617.42. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 2,636,356 shares of company stock worth $44,226,754 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWA LLC increased its stake in Amprius Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. EWA LLC now owns 19,958 shares of the company's stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Amprius Technologies by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,817 shares of the company's stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Amprius Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,596 shares of the company's stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Amprius Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,280 shares of the company's stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Amprius Technologies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,744 shares of the company's stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc NYSE: AMPX is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company's batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius' product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

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