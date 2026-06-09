Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Shares Down 7.5% - Here's Why

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.33 and last traded at $17.41. Approximately 8,565,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 9,007,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.83.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

AMPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Amprius Technologies from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Amprius Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amprius Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Clear Str initiated coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a "strong-buy" rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $21.67.

View Our Latest Report on AMPX

Amprius Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -58.03 and a beta of 2.12. The business's 50 day moving average price is $18.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.18.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $28.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.72 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 43.98% and a negative return on equity of 17.48%. Amprius Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at --0.060 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amprius Technologies

In related news, CEO Thomas M. Stepien sold 60,702 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $897,782.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 699,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,342,617.42. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 413,146 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $7,618,412.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 44,444 shares of the company's stock, valued at $819,547.36. This trade represents a 90.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,471,724 shares of company stock valued at $41,282,649. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,890 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,764 shares of the company's stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 36,116 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,396,013 shares of the company's stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 678,442 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,646 shares of the company's stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 137,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,690 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.04% of the company's stock.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc NYSE: AMPX is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company's batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius' product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

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