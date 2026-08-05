Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.81, but opened at $12.40. Amprius Technologies shares last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 3,239,659 shares traded.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMPX shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Northland Securities set a $24.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research cut shares of Amprius Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Clear Str assumed coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a "strong-buy" rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $22.50.

View Our Latest Report on AMPX

Amprius Technologies Trading Up 11.0%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average of $14.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 2.33.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 43.98% and a negative return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $28.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.72 million. Amprius Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at --0.060 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amprius Technologies

In other news, Director Kang Sun sold 67,796 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $1,002,702.84. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,280,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,943,830.66. This represents a 5.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Donald R. Dixon sold 85,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $1,459,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 359,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,170,554.60. This represents a 19.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 310,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,997 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Amprius Technologies by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 442,090 shares of the company's stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 142,751 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,441,698 shares of the company's stock worth $11,375,000 after purchasing an additional 358,791 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,530,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,657,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,128,657 shares of the company's stock worth $56,245,000 after buying an additional 616,037 shares during the period. 5.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc NYSE: AMPX is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company's batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius' product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

Further Reading

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