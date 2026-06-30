Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Shares Up 2.5% - Should You Buy?

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.58 and last traded at $13.86. Approximately 7,413,220 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 8,829,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.52.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Monday, April 20th. Clear Str assumed coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a "strong-buy" rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amprius Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amprius Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $21.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMPX

Amprius Technologies Stock Up 2.5%

The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.20 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average of $14.62.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.72 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 43.98% and a negative return on equity of 17.48%. Amprius Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at --0.060 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amprius Technologies

In other news, Director Donald R. Dixon sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $1,459,450.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 359,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,170,554.60. This represents a 19.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kang Sun sold 67,796 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $1,002,702.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,280,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,943,830.66. The trade was a 5.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 1,810,144 shares of company stock worth $28,914,997 over the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EWA LLC increased its position in Amprius Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. EWA LLC now owns 19,958 shares of the company's stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,817 shares of the company's stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,596 shares of the company's stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,280 shares of the company's stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,744 shares of the company's stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.04% of the company's stock.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc NYSE: AMPX is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company's batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius' product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

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