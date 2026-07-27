Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Shares Up 4.8% - Here's Why

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.6860. 5,445,559 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 8,483,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AMPX. JonesTrading started coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Amprius Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Amprius Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.29 and a beta of 2.25. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.92.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 43.98% and a negative return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $28.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.72 million. Amprius Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at --0.060 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amprius Technologies news, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 28,812 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $426,129.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 804,518 shares in the company, valued at $11,898,821.22. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Donald R. Dixon sold 85,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $1,459,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 359,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,170,554.60. The trade was a 19.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 310,144 shares of company stock worth $5,049,997. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Amprius Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,737,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 1,117.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,943,905 shares of the company's stock worth $20,450,000 after buying an additional 1,784,291 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,295,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Amprius Technologies by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,379,384 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,846 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Amprius Technologies by 12,063.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,017,217 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,854 shares in the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc NYSE: AMPX is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company's batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius' product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

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