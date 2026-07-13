Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Stock Price Down 4.1% - Should You Sell?

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.77 and last traded at $11.0530. 6,491,943 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 8,723,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMPX shares. JonesTrading started coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amprius Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research cut Amprius Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Northland Securities set a $24.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies Stock Down 4.1%

The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -36.84 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.77.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $28.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.72 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 17.48% and a negative net margin of 43.98%.Amprius Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at --0.060 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amprius Technologies

In related news, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 3,208 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $55,145.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 801,310 shares in the company, valued at $13,774,518.90. This trade represents a 0.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Donald R. Dixon sold 85,000 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $1,459,450.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 359,380 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,170,554.60. This represents a 19.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 310,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,997. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amprius Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Amprius Technologies by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 442,090 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 142,751 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,014,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Amprius Technologies by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,441,698 shares of the company's stock worth $11,375,000 after purchasing an additional 358,791 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,530,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,657,000. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc NYSE: AMPX is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company's batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius' product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

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