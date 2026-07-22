Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Stock Price Down 6.3% - Time to Sell?

Shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.16 and last traded at $10.1930. Approximately 4,759,028 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 8,574,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMPX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JonesTrading assumed coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research cut Amprius Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Clear Str began coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a "strong-buy" rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -33.98 and a beta of 2.25. The business's 50-day moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average is $14.89.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 17.48% and a negative net margin of 43.98%.The business had revenue of $28.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.72 million. Amprius Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at --0.060 EPS. Analysts expect that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas M. Stepien sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $41,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 625,625 shares in the company, valued at $13,119,356.25. This represents a 0.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 3,208 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $55,145.52. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 801,310 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,774,518.90. This trade represents a 0.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 310,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,997. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,128,657 shares of the company's stock worth $56,245,000 after purchasing an additional 616,037 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amprius Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,417 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 253,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amprius Technologies by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,553,710 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,149,000 after purchasing an additional 363,928 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Amprius Technologies by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,379,384 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,194,841 shares of the company's stock worth $17,317,000 after buying an additional 410,724 shares during the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc NYSE: AMPX is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company's batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius' product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

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