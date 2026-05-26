Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Trading 11.2% Higher - Should You Buy?

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 11.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.04 and last traded at $17.83. 10,993,062 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 8,910,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.03.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Northland Securities set a $24.00 price objective on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amprius Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMPX

Amprius Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -59.43 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.59.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 43.98% and a negative return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $28.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.72 million. Amprius Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at --0.060 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven Chu sold 166,632 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $2,986,045.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 127,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,914.88. This trade represents a 56.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kang Sun sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $23,865,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,342,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,357,584. This represents a 52.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,453,212 shares of company stock worth $41,443,347 over the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. EWA LLC now owns 19,958 shares of the company's stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 14.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,817 shares of the company's stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,596 shares of the company's stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,280 shares of the company's stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,744 shares of the company's stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.04% of the company's stock.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc NYSE: AMPX is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company's batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius' product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

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