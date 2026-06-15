Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Trading 3.2% Higher - Here's Why

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.26 and last traded at $16.8280. 4,999,281 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 8,885,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.31.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Amprius Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Amprius Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, March 6th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Amprius Technologies from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $21.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMPX

Amprius Technologies Stock Up 3.2%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.09 and a beta of 2.12.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.72 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 17.48% and a negative net margin of 43.98%.Amprius Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at --0.060 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amprius Technologies

In related news, CEO Thomas M. Stepien sold 60,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $897,782.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 699,298 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,342,617.42. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 28,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $426,129.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 804,518 shares in the company, valued at $11,898,821.22. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,943,013 shares of company stock valued at $31,551,484. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWA LLC raised its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. EWA LLC now owns 19,958 shares of the company's stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,817 shares of the company's stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Amprius Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,596 shares of the company's stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Amprius Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,280 shares of the company's stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Amprius Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,744 shares of the company's stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. 5.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc NYSE: AMPX is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company's batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius' product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

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