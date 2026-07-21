Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Trading 7% Higher - Time to Buy?

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.91 and last traded at $10.8450. Approximately 5,049,818 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 8,589,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMPX. JonesTrading began coverage on Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research lowered Amprius Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday. Finally, Clear Str began coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a "strong-buy" rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $22.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies Price Performance

The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.15 and a beta of 2.25.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 43.98% and a negative return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $28.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.72 million. Amprius Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at --0.060 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amprius Technologies news, Director Kang Sun sold 67,796 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $1,002,702.84. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,280,854 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,943,830.66. The trade was a 5.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 3,208 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $55,145.52. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 801,310 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,774,518.90. This trade represents a 0.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 310,144 shares of company stock worth $5,049,997. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Amprius Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,890 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 61.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,690 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Amprius Technologies by 1,385.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,383 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 5.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc NYSE: AMPX is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company's batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius' product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

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