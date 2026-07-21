AMREP (AXR) Expected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

AMREP (NYSE:AXR - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2026 resultson Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $12.36 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

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AMREP Stock Performance

NYSE:AXR opened at $25.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.63 and a 200-day moving average of $25.00. AMREP has a 52 week low of $17.61 and a 52 week high of $29.01. The company has a market capitalization of $136.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXR. Weiss Ratings raised shares of AMREP from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen raised AMREP from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Freedom Capital lowered AMREP from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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Insider Transactions at AMREP

In related news, major shareholder James H. Dahl acquired 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $122,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 493,133 shares in the company, valued at $12,081,758.50. The trade was a 1.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 21,231 shares of company stock worth $556,625. 37.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMREP

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of AMREP by 781.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,795 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AMREP by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AMREP by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,226 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMREP in the 4th quarter valued at $1,222,000. Finally, Robotti Robert boosted its position in AMREP by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 521,765 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $9,809,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMREP Company Profile

AMREP Corporation NYSE: AXR is a Denver-area based company specializing in land development and natural resource management. Since its founding in 1961, AMREP has built a diversified platform that spans real estate operations and resource extraction, serving both individual and institutional clients in the western United States.

Through its real estate segment, AMREP Southwest Inc acquires, develops and markets residential lots in planned communities across New Mexico and Colorado. Notable projects include the Tanoan Country Club and adjacent residential neighborhoods near Albuquerque, where the company employs a direct-to-consumer marketing model to reach out-of-state and local buyers.

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